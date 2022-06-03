From Central America to Europe, these destinations offer the ideal post-wedding getaway

GREECE

Have your Mamma Mia moment with a honeymoon to picturesque Greece. A backdrop of whitewashed buildings and stunning sunsets over the Aegean Sea is just part of the experience. Couples can expect delectable Mediterranean cuisine as well as the chance to explore such historic cities as Athens in addition to nearly 100 inhabited islands. To book, contact Caitlin Stolzenthaler, a travel advisor with Rove & Roam Travel, at [email protected].

Budget

Petasos Beach Resort & Spa, Mykonos

$700 average nightly rate per couple

• Located on a private peninsula between the beaches of Platis Yialos and Psarou

• Renovated hotel features a two-level pool with a waterfall, two restaurants and a spa

• Daily transportation from the hotel to Mykonos town

• Includes daily breakfast

Luxury

Katikies, Santorini

$2,000 average nightly rate per couple

• Relax in your private plunge pool with views of the Aegean Sea from the cliff’s edge in Oia, Santorini’s most romantic corner

• Includes daily Champagne breakfast

• Amenities include three infinity pools, an on-site restaurant, two lounges, a Champagne bar by Fleur de Miraval and more

• Private spa suite set in a hidden cave

PUGLIA, ITALY

A trip to Puglia offers the chance to experience a different side of Italy. Less commercial, this hidden gem on the Gargano peninsula combines beaches and Italian culture for a trip like no other. Newlyweds can relax and enjoy views of the Mediterranean coastline, sample olive oils, or explore the area’s authentic cuisine. To book, contact Kristin Songy Diehl, travel advisor and affiliate of SmartFlyer, at [email protected].

Budget

Masseria San Domenico

$850 average nightly rate per couple

• Junior suite with a private patio overlooking the olive groves

• In addition to a 15th-century building, the hotel features a freeform pool and a grand dining room overlooking the Adriatic Sea

• Private access to San Domenico a Mare beach

• 18-hole golf course considered one of the best in Italy

• A thalassotherapy spa is available to guests, with seawater as the basis of the wellness treatments

Luxury

Masseria Torre Maizza

$1,900 average nightly rate per couple

• Deluxe suite with private plunge pool overlooking olive groves

• Private access to the beach club, golf, Irene Forte spa and live music at Bougainvillea bar

• Possible excursions include trips to local burrata farms, vintage car tours and more

• Private beach gazebos available with the option to enjoy aperitivo hour

BELIZE

This destination combines adventure with relaxation. Set in the rainforest of Central American Belize, each itinerary explores the beauty and history of the country through a variety of excursions, from night hiking to catch a glimpse of often unseen animals to canoeing to see Maya artifacts in their original location. But it’s not all on the go. With views of the Caribbean Sea, there are plenty of opportunities for rest and relaxation either on the coast or beside the pool. To book, contact Tiffany Ellis, a Virtuoso travel advisor with Tiffany Ellis Travel, at [email protected].

Budget

Blancaneaux Lodge & Itz’ana Resort

$10,500 per couple

• 3 nights at Blancaneaux Lodge and 3 nights at Itz’ana

• Purchased by Francis Ford Coppola in the 1980s, Blancaneaux Lodge is now an intimate and remote getaway with just 20 rooms; amenities include sunrise bird experiences, tubing, a freshwater infinity pool and a spa

• Excursions range from horseback riding at Big Rock Falls to canoeing at Barton Creek Cave

• Itz’ana features two pools, an on-site restaurant and bar, and adventures including zip lining, fly fishing and tubing

Luxury

Chaa Creek & Cayo Espanto

$20,500 per couple

• 3 nights at Chaa Creek and 3 nights at Cayo Espanto

• Experience one of Belize’s first eco-lodges at Chaa Creek, tucked alongside the Macal River in the foothills of the Maya Mountains; includes a butterfly farm, food made with organic produce grown on the grounds, and a hilltop spa

• Venture into the rainforest after dark for an excursion to discover ocelots, howler monkeys, jaguars and more

• On the private island of Cayo Espanto, the world’s second largest barrier reef system is within reach, while relaxation is paramount at a private villa complete with a butler and a pantry stocked with your favorite foods