From ‘The Network’: For Margo Bouanchaud Hayes, wedding season carries on

June was supposed to be the peak of wedding season, with catering businesses like the one owned by Margo Bouanchaud Hayes gearing up for dozens of weddings ahead. Instead, COVID-19 hung the hospitality business out to dry, with even Hayes’ other business, The Culinary Shoppe, taking the usual hits. But she hasn’t accrued decades of experience for nothing. With a few minor adjustments (and a lot more deep cleaning), Hayes has figured out a way to keep trucking along.

To read more about Hayes and her continued work in the field of catering and culinary hospitality, check out this piece in “The Network,” the newest e-newsletter from our sister magazine, the Baton Rouge Business Report, aimed at professional women making a difference in our city. Subscribe here for more.