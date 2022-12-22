W.O.W.: Lauren Whittle & Adam Coe

Wedding of the Week

Lauren Whittle & Adam Coe

September 11, 2021

Ceremony: The Breakers Palm Beach (Palm Beach, FL)

Reception: The Circle Ballroom at The Breakers Palm Beach

Coordinator: Sara Renee Events

Florist: Xquisite Events

Invitations: Paper N Things

Bridal gown: Galia Lahav, Stanley Korshak Bridal Salon

Bridesmaid dresses: Mumu Weddings

Rings: JJ Chambers & Co., Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Hair: Marz Makeup and Hair

Makeup: Marz Makeup and Hair

Videographer: Senderey Video Productions

Band: Rock With U

Honeymoon: Mykonos and Santorini, Greece

Other vendors: Highland Side Gift Gallery, Perlis Baton Rouge, Pastor Mike Haman (Healing Place Church), Christy Mendoza (wedding dance lessons)