The latest wedding trends tap into personal touches and making memories

KELLI BOZEMAN @kellibozeman
| WEDDINGS
Donner-Hebert wedding. Photo by Brocato Photography Collective

Monogram Everything

Our initial impression is that it’s imperative to highlight your new name throughout the reception.

Hubbard-Duhon wedding. Cake by Sweet Stirrings. Photo by Ashleigh Jayne Photography

Bottle Service 

Handpainted Champagne gets new companions in favors ranging from individual Cokes to hangover-friendly H2O.

Deane-Mathews wedding. Photo by Krystal Troutt Photography

Glove at First Sight

We’ve got to hand it to the brides who are bringing back this traditional touch.

Rennhoff-Gonsoulin wedding. Photo by Ashford-Halley studios

Running Man

No more standing around for the groomsmen with this photographic twist that proves that the girls aren’t the only ones eager to get to the altar.

Whittle-Coe wedding. Photo by Luv Rox Photography

Kid Stuff

Keep the littlest guests occupied with busy bags filled with crayons and crafts, or ride-on toys that will have them whizzing around the reception.

Baron-Migues wedding. Photo by Alicia Magnus Photography

Happy Holidays 

It’s two celebrations in one when you time your nuptials to coincide with New Year’s or Christmas.

Donner-Hebert wedding. Photo by Brocato Photography Collective