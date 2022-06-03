The latest wedding trends tap into personal touches and making memories

Monogram Everything

Our initial impression is that it’s imperative to highlight your new name throughout the reception.

Bottle Service

Handpainted Champagne gets new companions in favors ranging from individual Cokes to hangover-friendly H 2 O.

Glove at First Sight

We’ve got to hand it to the brides who are bringing back this traditional touch.

Running Man

No more standing around for the groomsmen with this photographic twist that proves that the girls aren’t the only ones eager to get to the altar.

Kid Stuff

Keep the littlest guests occupied with busy bags filled with crayons and crafts, or ride-on toys that will have them whizzing around the reception.

Happy Holidays

It’s two celebrations in one when you time your nuptials to coincide with New Year’s or Christmas.