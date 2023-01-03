Invitations, Unveiled: The art of the wedding invitation suite

In the era of wedding websites and digital RSVPs, the art of the wedding invitation suite hasn’t lost its traditional charms. Not only does the multi-piece mailer give couples a chance to showcase the aesthetic and formality of their impending nuptials, but it also provides guests with a beautiful art object to save for nostalgia’s sake. Take it from Michelle Beauboeuf, owner of The Queen Bee stationery and gift shop, who walked us through the components of invitations she helped create for the wedding of Alexis Garland and Cole Lambert.