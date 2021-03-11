Hey Mr. DJ, play these top songs for a spring wedding cocktail hour

Whether you’re dashing out to the dance floor with your friends to do the Cha Cha Slide or holding onto your honey for a slow dance to some John Legend, any wedding guest knows the importance of a DJ to setting the mood of the festivities. And as Premier Sound Services owner Bob Blanchard will attest, setting that mood starts at the very beginning of the reception–during the cocktail hour. Blanchard should know; he’s got more than 20 years of spinning records at receptions under his belt. We turned to this music man to give us his go-to playlist for the perfect cocktail hour. (And if you’re anything like us, you’ll be plugging these songs into Spotify for everyday play too–why wait for a wedding to start feeling festive?!)

“I start traditionally,” says Blanchard. “Then I like to play something up-beat by Bublé.”

1. “L-O-V-E” – Nat King Cole

2. “Almost Like Being In Love” – Frank Sinatra

3. “Me & Mrs. You” or “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” – Michael Bublé

“I also like newer artists with older sounds,” Blanchard adds. “‘Sweet Pea’ by Amos Lee sounds older, but he is a younger artist.”

4. “Sweet Pea” – Amos Lee

5. “You are the Best Thing” – Ray LaMontagne

“I then add in a few more modern selections,” says Blanchard.

6. “You Give Me Something” – James Morrison

7. “White Dress” – Ben Rector

8. “Love Someone” – Jason Mraz

“And then I’m ready to move out of cocktail and into more fun stuff,” says Blanchard.

9. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Marvin Gaye

10. “Come Get Your Love” – Redbone

11. “Casanova” – Rebirth Brass Band

