Happily ever after: inRegister’s three most-clicked wedding features

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS
Ainsley Mills & Hardy Farris IV's wedding on March 21, 2015. Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes.

When I got my job at inRegister, I was most excited about the part of my job which would deal with weddings. From the start of the standalone Weddings publication, I have pored over the pages and hidden away the issues for reference in the future. Weddings truly are one of the most exciting and beautiful things we get to feature in the magazine’s pages, so we took a look at some of your all-time favorites, as is indicated by the amount of clicks they received on inregister.com.

Photos by James Willis Photography.

3. Kiara Muse & Rani Whitfield

November 6, 2015

Photos by Ashleigh Jayne.

2. Morgan Gremillion & Matthew Barkas

April 26, 2014

Photos by Brian Pavlich Photography.

1. Katherine “CoCo” Keller & Ryan Marcel

December 31, 2014

