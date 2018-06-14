Gimme some sugar: Grooms’ cakes that wow

While the bride’s formal wedding cake is supposed to be the center of attention at the reception, increasingly, brides are opting to surprise their unsuspecting grooms with over-the-top cake creations that bring to life some of their favorite hobbies and interests through sugar. And despite being edible, bakers throughout Baton Rouge are channelling their inner Cake Boss to put Buddy Valastro to shame with larger-than-life works of art that depict everything from hunting and fishing to sports teams to movie characters.

To celebrate local talent and our love of everything sweet, we chose some of our favorite grooms’ cakes from this year’s weddings to make a gallery that will have your mouth watering.