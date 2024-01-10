Get the bridal party started with these finds for getting ready on the wedding day

Here comes the bridal party! There is no better way to start your wedding day than getting ready with your bridesmaids. Hair and makeup artists make everyone look and feel their best as the Champagne flows and excitement fills the air. And we all agree that this must be done in matching outfits.

We’ve curated a list of items from local stores to complete your ideal wedding pre-party. Take a bubble bath, exchange sweet notes and stay comfy in matching pajamas and slippers while sipping from festive cups. Cheers!

Scroll over the photo below to find details on each item.

