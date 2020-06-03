Dream destinations: Choose a romantic escape after you say “I do”

SRI LANKA

Ancient history combined with exotic wildlife make Sri Lanka, a south Asian island nation in the Indian Ocean, an intriguing and unconventional romantic destination. Home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, the island counts eight cultural and natural UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Adventurers will love the biodiversity, including leopards, elephants, crocodiles and birds found in the country’s rainforests and watering holes. With ideal tropical weather year round, Sri Lanka offers several national parks with safaris available. Book with Kristin Songy Diehl, travel advisor and affiliate of SmartFlyer, a Virtuoso Travel Agency, at (225) 200-7385.

Budget

Wild Coast Tented Lodge — $4,020 per couple

• Four nights in cocoon suite with private outdoor viewing deck overlooking watering hole

• Three private, guided photo safaris to Yala National Park

• One private, guided bird photo safari to Bundala National Park

• One-hour session on photography editing

• Fully inclusive

Luxury

Chena Huts by Uga Escapes — $10,253 per couple

• Six nights in a luxury cabin with private plunge pool

• Morning and evening game drives in a customized safari vehicle

• Breakfast, lunch and dinner at the resort’s Basses restaurant

• Complimentary select wine, beer and spirits

BORA BORA

This small island in the South Pacific sets the scene for romance with its turquoise water and soft white sand beaches protected by spectacular coral reefs. Located northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia, Bora Bora is known the world over for scuba diving and beautiful marine life. At the center of the island’s lush greenery rises Mount Otemanu, a dormant volcano. Hike or take a 4×4 excursion to the top of the 2,385-foot-tall peak, or enjoy the breathtaking view from the air by taking a helicopter tour. To book, call Rachel Digirolamo with Rachel’s Travel at (205) 746-3909.

Budget

Le Meridien Bora Bora — $4,488 per couple

• Six nights, seven days in a classic overwater bungalow

• Includes airport boat transfer

• Breakfast daily for two

• Private deck overlooking lagoon

Luxury

St. Regis Bora Bora — $17,917 per couple

• Six nights, seven days in an overwater premier suite villa

• View of the island’s iconic Mount Otemanu

• 24-hour-a-day butler service

• Glass viewing panels for glimpsing beautiful water below

ITALY

Northern Italy holds some of the country’s most beautiful scenery and off-the-beaten-path, old-world romance. Gourmets will love Italy’s Piedmont region with its rolling green hills dotted with vineyards and hidden, rare white truffles. Just down the road, the Franciacorta region is world renowned for its sparkling wines and marvelous views of Lake Iseo and the Alps. Take in storybook views of the countryside while walking through charming towns or enjoy walking and biking on Lake Iseo’s picturesque Monte Isola. To book, call Tiffany Ellis, a Virtuoso travel adviser with Tiffany Ellis Travel, at (985) 687-7128 or email [email protected].

Budget

Relais Villa d’Amelia in the Piedmont region — $4,995 per couple

• Six nights in the Suite San Luigi located above the villa’s chapel

• Full-day truffle excursion with local guide followed by cooking class

• Admission to the International Alba White Truffle Fair and FICO Eataly World

• Private transportation

Luxury

L’Albereta Relais & Chateaux in the Lombardy region — $9,624 per couple

• Six nights in honeymoon suite

• Private tour of Ca’del Bosco winery with wine and cheese tastings

• Couple’s massage at the Espace Vitalité Henri Chenot spa

• Daily full breakfast

• Private transportation