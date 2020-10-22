A guide to COVID-compliant honeymoons with Rachel’s Travel

For couples planning a honeymoon in the age of COVID-19, the idea of sinking toes into island sand and listening to waves crash on foreign shores may seem like an impossible dream. But according to travel agent Rachel Digirolamo of Rachel’s Travel, traveling for a honeymoon is still an option. Working with an expert in tune with the latest on what destinations are accepting visitors and what protocols are in place, newlyweds are free to focus on the details of their big day, allowing the honeymoon to be exactly what it should be: a time to relax.

“It is very important that people are aware of the protocols,” notes Digirolamo. “These protocols are constantly changing. So, I now more than ever recommend finding an agent that constantly stays on top of them.”

Digirolame shared with inRegister a brief list of destinations that are currently accepting American travelers, as well as the preventative measures that are currently in place.

St. Lucia

Having just traveled to St. Lucia with her family, Digirolamo has intimate knowledge of the current COVID procedures.

“We first had to get a COVID test within 10 days,” says Digirolamo. Once they took their tests, they were then required to fill out a health questionnaire to cover potential exposure and symptoms which they then submitted to the country. They then received, within 72 hours, a travel authorization that they had to take with them, along with all other documents, to the airport.

“When you get to the airport here in the States, before you can even board your plane, even if it’s just from New Orleans to Atlanta, they will check that you have all the required documentation,” says Digirolamo. “And if you don’t, they won’t even let you board the plane.”

Mexico

“Mexico is the easiest destination to travel to right now,” says Digirolamo. “There’s no test required, and that includes all of Mexico.” They do require a health questionnaire with questions like ‘Have you been around someone with COVID in the last 14 days?’ and ‘Have you shown any symptoms?’.

Hawaii

“Hawaii just opened up last week,” says Digirolamo. “They also are requiring a test to be done 72 hours prior to arrival, and as of right now, swapping between inner islands is not available.”

Bahamas

The islands are scheduled to open up November 1 to travelers, and will require a pre-test and a travel authorization letter, but officials will also rapid-test travelers once they land at the airport. Anyone whose trip will last longer than four days will also be tested at the resort. “That is a combination of three tests, and all three tests are your responsibility to pay for,” says Digirolamo.

Once on the island, the difficult thing to consider when taking a required test is pricing. “The pricing is constantly changing,” says Digirolamo. “It’s nice to know that ahead of time because if they’re asking you to pay $100 per person for a test (for two different tests) then that’s $400 people are not aware of.”

Barbados

A COVID test is required. Visitors will be tested again if their trip is longer than four days.

“Most tests have to be PCR tests,” says Digirolamo, meaning “polymerise chain reaction” tests. “It can’t be a rapid test or an at-home test. It has to be an approved PCR test, and you have to make sure they are going to be able to give your results to you in writing.”

Costa Rica

Costa Rica will be opening November 1st to travelers. A COVID test will be required.

Jamaica

Travelers will need an immigration form, a negative COVID test and a travel authorization form.

Turks & Caicos

A COVID test is required to travel to Turks & Caicos along with other travel registrations.

Antigua

A COVID test is required.

