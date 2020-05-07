Calling all Covid-19 newlyweds: Share your wedding with ‘inRegister’

While COVID-19 has completely changed the spring 2020 wedding season, we have been charmed by the celebrations that we have seen on social media. These backyard ceremonies, neighborhood second lines and middle-of-the-street first dances put on display the love that has only become stronger through these difficult times.

And while we can’t give couples the big days they originally dreamed of, we still want to do something special to celebrate their new status as man and wife. We are inviting newlyweds who tied the knot during quarantine to submit their photos to us for a possible feature in inRegister‘s June issue. Here’s how:

Email [email protected] with a few sentences about how you celebrated your wedding day in quarantine and your plans for any additional wedding-related celebrations following the lifting of social distancing regulations. Please put “COVID weddings” in the subject line. Include 5 to 7 high-resolution photos of your wedding day. Include both your names (Brides, include your maiden name), as well as your wedding day and venue. Send it all in by Wednesday, May 13.

Please note that we won’t have room to include all photos in the print issue, but more will be featured on our Instagram page and in our [email protected] newsletter, which goes out every Thursday afternoon. If you aren’t subscribed, click here.

Do you know of a couple that we should feature? Let us know in the comments down below