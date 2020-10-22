Local boutique owners talk gowns and trends from Bridal Fashion Week

While the over-the-top in-person presentations that usually attract large crowds during New York Bridal Fashion Week were out of the question this year, virtual presentations of next fall’s collections were available for insiders to watch from the comfort of their boutiques and offices earlier this month. After months of wedding postponements and changes, new trends in the bridal sphere offer an exciting return to normalcy for the many brides-to-be who are planning their big days with an element of uncertainty.

We caught up with Ramsey Sims of I Do Bridal Couture and Nikki Vu of Blush Bridal Salon to get an in-depth look at what brides can expect–and look for–at appointments in the coming months. Read on for their take on what trends will reign supreme.

Modern and minimalistic

“We’ve seen this before but simpler looks are still trending,” explains Vu. “A lot of brides are opting for shorter trains and less beading, especially for smaller weddings that are more casual.”

However, one staple of Southern bridal gowns is still sticking around, though in a new way.

“We’ve added thousands of bows and sashes to simple dresses,” says Sims. “A bow detail in the back such a great go-to.”

Another dimension

Large florals, 3-D appliqués and feathers were hallmarks of many collections. Notable among these, according to Sims, is Monique Lhullier’s latest collection.

“They knocked it out of the park,” says Sims. “One dress that comes to mind is the ‘Lily of the Valley’ dress. The embroidery on it is stunning.”

That dress is pictured above. However, Vu notes that these kinds of details don’t have to be on the dress itself to still be part of the bride’s look.

“Modern laces with large florals and 3-D appliqués are also appearing on veils,” she says.

Heart on a sleeve

“Sleeves are coming in hot,” says Sims with a laugh. “But there are some new styles. We’re seeing some bell sleeves and some detachable. The awesome thing about the detachable sleeves is that you get two looks in one.”

Short and sweet

At Blush Bridal, Vu has seen brides approaching dress shopping in a whole new way. Since plans are constantly changing, some come in looking for gowns for events just weeks away.

“For smaller, more intimate weddings, people are going for simpler looks,” she explains.

Sims has seen something similar, with more brides looking for short dresses for events surrounding a postponed wedding or even a small intimate ceremony.

“We’ve seen brides going bigger and grander, really just going for it, when it comes to their gowns,” says Sims. “We’ve also seen a lot of interest in little white dresses for second looks or for parties surrounding their weddings. Lela Rose and Amsale are two that have different options, like jumpsuits and midi dresses. But we really saw that from everyone this season.”

A touch of whimsy

Ethereal was the theme of the season, according to Sims and Vu. With floating fabrics and the use of floral motifs, beading and corsets have been set aside, in many cases, in favor of soft silhouettes that accentuate natural beauty.

“I loved the use of fabrics,” says Sims. “We saw a lot of simple looks that were more romantic and soft than over the top.”

