Trip ideas to take bachelor and bachelorette parties up a notch

Let wine be your guide in Santa Barbara.

“There’s something for everyone in Santa Barbara,” explains Diehl. “From wine tastings to beach going to hiking.”

Hotels to consider: Rosewood Miramar Beach, Belmond el Encanto, Hotel Milo

Take the ultimate girls’ getaway to Paris.

“If the group can get away for 5 to 6 nights, it’s worth a trip to Paris,” travel advisor Kristin Diehl says. “A year-round destination, and is there a bettervenue for a bridal lingerie shower?”

Hotels to consider: Hôtel de Crillon, Hôtel Lutetia, Kimpton St Honoré

Channel your inner Yellowstone in Bozeman or Big Sky, Montana.

“It’s a rugged dude’s paradise with miles and miles of hiking, ATV action, gorgeous lakes for fly fishing, great skiing and overnight pack trips in the mountains,” says travel advisor Tiffany Ellis of Tiffany Ellis Travel.

Hotels to consider: The LARK, Montage Big Sky, Sage Lodge

Catch a Formula 1 Grand Prix race in Austin.

“The race circuit is all around the world from Dubai to Australia,” Ellis notes, “but twice a year, they race in the USA. Austin in October and Miami in May! Austin also has SXSW music festival if music is more their style.”

Hotels to consider: Austin Proper Hotel, W Austin