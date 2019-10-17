Autumn “I Do’s” with Angela Marie Events

Although the unofficial wedding season typically falls during the summer, the month of October is starting to give May through August a run for their money. Not only is the weather much cooler, but the unique and warm touches that can come with autumn nuptials are becoming extremely popular. Local wedding and event specialist Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events has executed many fall weddings, watching countless brides and grooms start their lives together surrounded by family, friends and even pumpkins.

We asked Babin all about her take on fall weddings and what she does to keep each one fun and unique. Read on for her advice:

Sweet treats:

“I have to say, people love pies,” says Babin. “We just did a wedding and served mini pecan pies, and it was a total hit! Also, when we have cold weather, people love to be outside. And what’s more perfect for fall weather than s’mores? I have found that this generation of brides and grooms love to be more chill, and s’mores are perfect for a laid-back vibe. They’re perfect for younger kids, too.”

Unique color schemes:

“I always try and stress to my clients to think outside of the normal orange, brown and yellow for fall,” explains Babin. “I think it’s no secret that I don’t like my weddings to be the norm, which is why I like to go a different route with my fall color schemes–think purples, greens, pinks or peaches. Adding texture where you can is another great way to set your aesthetic apart. “

Fall accent necessities:

“I love placing pumpkins down the aisle–but not just your typical pumpkins. I would rather have ones of all different shapes, colors and sizes that are filled with beautiful fall-colored flowers” says Babin. “And when I’m tying it all together, I like to incorporate different shades of greens, whites and pinks.”

Love is in the air:

“Although autumn weddings are notably cooler than summer weddings, sometimes the weather likes to play games with us,” explains Babin. “So to combat the changing temperature, I’ve offered pashmina wraps for the wedding party and guests, because they’re perfect for chilly weather. And then for hotter weddings, I love doing reed or program fans and serving cold beverages like a Moscow Mule.”

Angela’s autumn favorites:

“I love fall weddings because they’re not the norm–they’re more casual, often outdoors, and give off this Southern flair. I also love that almost every fall bride loves fall, so they’re always willing to try something out of the box and a little less traditional,” says Babin.

For more on Babin and Angela Marie Events, check out angelamarieevents.com.