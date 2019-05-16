Ask the wedding expert: Shannon Talamo on investing in videography

There’s a stigma involved with wedding videography. Memories of the bulky cameras and in-your-face operators of the 1980s and 1990s have not been quick to leave people’s minds. However, creatives like Shannon Talamo of Shannon Talamo Films are working to change the image of videographers everywhere.

Rather than simply recording the day’s events, Talamo prides himself on producing cinema-worthy masterpieces that transport brides and grooms right back into the emotions of their big day. Weaving together music, vows and out-of-the-box visuals, Talamo says that putting together these videos is like creating a work of art.

“I want to show people the difference,” he says. “Videos now are a lot more artistic. They create an all-encompassing memory of the day–one that allows you to go back to and feel the same emotions you did then.”

But because of these artistic touches, Talamo says it is of the upmost importance to put time into the research process. Each videographer’s editing, music choices and angles are different. Because moments can’t be recreated, the videographer’s lens will leave a lasting effect on how the day is viewed for years to come.

“Look through videos and find the style that you connect with,” Talamo notes. “If it evokes emotions with strangers, it’s just going to be that much stronger with you in it.”

And for brides and grooms that are worried about the performance factor that comes in when a camera is pointed in their direction, Talamo explains that amid the chaos of the day, it’s likely the cameramen will fade into the background. In addition, both videographers and photographers are mindful of personal space. Their main concern is recording the day, not becoming part of it.

“I want to capture the angles without being noticed,” he says. “I want to become part of the background. And if you need a moment to yourself, just tell me. That day is about the couple, and I want to make sure they’re comfortable.”

Talamo notes that, in the end, no one regrets having that extra element to look back on.

“I love capturing things like the preparations and first look,” he explains. “You get those nerves and the raw emotion of the intimate moments. Seeing it in action creates a more complete look at the day. It preserves the memory.”

Learn more about Talamo and see his films on his website here or his Instagram here.