A summer soirée set a spirited tone for the celebrations that followed

The vibrant papier-mâché flowers that climbed their way over guests’ heads at the engagement party of Adair McCanless and Adam Weekley were more than a nod to the season the party was held—they were a subtle hint at the festivities to come. Commissioned from New Orleans-based Show Me the Door, the hot pink blooms fit for a Mardi Gras parade were a small preview of the couple’s wedding festivities in the Crescent City the following December.

“Pink is my favorite color,” Adair says. “And my sweet husband was OK with it.”

The theme was carried to every detail of the event, which was hosted by more than 40 couples and friends. Rose lemonade-flavored popsicles chilled cocktails for guests upon arrival, and pink-tinted baby’s breath was scattered throughout the pool and patio area.

“My favorite part, I think, was just everyone getting together,” Adair says. “So many people came all the way to Baton Rouge to be with us and celebrate with us. It was really special.”

