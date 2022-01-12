We’re taking inspiration from these 2021 celebrity weddings

2021 was filled to the brim with the high-profile and absolutely aspirational big days of celebrities. And if the engagements of the past few months are any indication (we’re looking at you, Kourtney and Travis and Megan and MGK), we’re in for another packed year in 2022.

But, while their budgets are a little larger and their resources a little more unlimited, the details of celebrity weddings aren’t as unattainable as it might seem, at least according to Maranda Cardinale and Tiffany Pilgrim of August Events. From the magical lighting of Paris Hilton’s ceremony to the over-the-top, themed pre-party of heiress Ivy Love Getty, Cardinale and Pilgrim are breaking down how Baton Rouge brides can hop on the trends that made these celebrities’ nuptials so special. Read on for their insight on some of 2021’s biggest weddings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Considering all the trends that Hilton has started over the years (think Juicy sweatsuits and Von Dutch hats), it’s no surprise that her wedding day would end up at the top of our list for its details. When the reality TV star and DJ wed her fiancé Carter Reum on November 11, Hilton transformed the Bel Air estate of her late grandfather. However, while the white roses are beautiful, what caught Cardinale and Pilgrim’s eyes were the lights overhead.

“Paris is iconic and, as usual, right on trend,” Cardinale notes. “String lights are everywhere right now. Lighting used to be an afterthought, an element brides were hesitant to invest in. We’re happy to see it trending toward center stage. There are tons of ways to utilize it: candles, uplighting, chandeliers, string lights. We love it all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

With all the accessories that Collins’ character utilizes in the hit show Emily in Paris, a hooded cape in lieu of a veil seems appropriate, even if the actress is decidedly different than her on-screen persona. But that out-of-the-box, and absolutely stunning, detail isn’t the only thing that stands out about Collins and McDowell’s September 4 celebration in Dunton Springs, Colorado.

The wedding’s setting was a quaint and rustic resort that notably only accommodates a maximum of 40 people (intimate ceremonies are another hot trend, especially in COVID times), and its breathtaking location took the place of an abundance of decoration. Drawing the eyes of guests to the scenery, the entire day comes across as effortless and ethereal.

“Her wedding was perfect, vintage, relaxed luxury,” Pilgrim says. “We loved her timeless Ralph Lauren dress and the veil. So much drama but totally effortless. She also incorporated a ton of vintage lounge furniture. This was a huge trend in 2020 and 2021 that we suspect will continue this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivy Love Getty (@ivygetty)

Ivy Love Getty and Tobias Alexander Engle

What do you get when you’re a billionaire heiress (Getty is the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty) with an eclectic aesthetic and plenty of famous friends? In this case, it’s a multi-day celebration with tons of personal details, and a ceremony officiated by none other than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

And while the wedding was something to behold (we’ll just leave it at that), Pilgrim and Cardinale are loving the heiress’s mod, 1970s-themed pre-wedding bash, which happened on the first night of the weekend extravaganza and included three outfit changes and a performance by the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Themed parties are predicted to have a major moment in 2022, as well as all things ’70s and nostalgic,” Pilgrim says. “She’s right on trend with this mod pre-party.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Another intimate but eye-catching wedding was that of pop icon Ariana Grande. Whatever she chose for her big day would instantly be trending, of course, but the simplistic details of her at-home ceremony in Montecito, California, speak to the star’s more classic and casual personal life, in direct contrast with her on-stage personality of thigh-high boots and Rapunzel-esque ponytails.

“Ariana incorporated a lot of the trends we discussed: ’70s inspo in the glam, hanging florals as a focal point, candles everywhere to set the mood,” Cardinale explains, “and she totally made up her own rules by basically eloping at her own house.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes)

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero

One might expect a supermodel and past Victoria’s Secret Angel to go ultra-sexy on her wedding day. But the opposite was true for Jasmine Tookes, who married her fiancé in a Zahair Murad dress fit for royalty in a ceremony in Quito, Ecuador, on September 4. And while every detail is more stunning than the last, for Cardinale and Pilgrim, it’s all about the flowers.

“Over-the-top floral focal points are a huge trend right now, and floral arches are right at the top of the wishlists,” Pilgrim says. “They create a stunning backdrop for your ceremony, but you can also incorporate them into your reception with stage backdrops, entrances, or to frame out your bars. We did this for a wedding at City Club last September and it was a huge hit!”

Check out inRegister.com/Weddings for more real weddings, expert advice and all things bridal. And submit your own wedding to be featured in inRegister’s annual Weddings edition by purchasing an announcement here.