Sales roundup: Calligraphy classes at Paper n’ Things, Gift Giving Sale at The Royal Standard, and more

Paperglaze Calligraphy will host a Modern Calligraphy class next Tuesday, April 30, and a Brush Lettering workshop next Wednesday, May 1, both at Paper n’ Things. All supplies are included and yours to keep. Pre-registration is required for both; email [email protected] to book your slot.

Starting today, April 25, The Royal Standard is hosting its annual Gift Giving Sale, with deals on items for everyone from mom to graduates.

Head Over Heels is hosting a Sofft Shoes Spring & Summer Trunk Show tomorrow, April 26, with the brand’s newest collection available from 10 a.m. to 6 pm.

Hemline Towne Center is teaming up with Emmerson Designs for a pop-up this Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Half the store is half off at Inspirations Furniture & Design through this Saturday, April 27.

The Dermatology Clinic’s Spring Open House will take place next Thursday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature live demonstrations, giveaways, and a grand-prize drawing, plus specials on Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, fillers, Miradry, and cosmetic procedures and products.

The Queen Bee will host a special Mother’s Day event next Thursday, May 2. The day will include black-and-white mini portrait sessions by Lee Kay Photography, handprint pottery art with Throw Me Something BR, and letter writing and decorating activities. Schedule portrait slots here.

The Liancarlo Bridal pop-up event continues at I Do Bridal Couture through this Saturday, April 27. Bigger and better than the typical trunk show, this event includes the best dresses from the past three seasons. Book your appointment here.

Hey Penelope is offering deep discounts on SavvyRoot wallets and handbags, as well as a $10-off discount on purchases of $20 or more through the end of April (restrictions apply) when you show the April 22 post from the store’s Facebook page.