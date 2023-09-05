My favorite things: Shelly Mullenix | By inRegister Staff -

Senior associate athletic director for health and wellness, LSU

Guilty pleasure: Taking the stairs to my office as an excuse to scroll through TikTok

Place for lunch: Leftovers at my desk—or New York Bagel on Lee Drive

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Walking the LSU Lakes

Childhood memory: Weekends snorkeling at Hollywood Beach, Florida in search of seashells with my brother

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Freshly ground coffee brewed by my husband

Song on my playlist: “It Had to Be You” by Harry Connick Jr.

Way to unwind: Pulling weeds

Book: Anything written by Brené Brown

Way to spend $20: Treating my grown kids or co-workers to Starbucks on campus

Time of year: Early Spring. Vegetable planting season!

Concert I ever attended: James Taylor at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Place for a manicure/pedicure: I wish.

Perfume: Coconut Lime Verbena from Bath & Body Works. It has been discontinued, so I am always on the search.

Place to have a shopping spree: Marshalls

Excuse to indulge: Cajun turkey po-boy from American Market on game days. Geaux Tigers!

Most treasured possession: Childhood blanket, which was pinned to my dress on my wedding day!

Idea of perfect happiness: 8:01 p.m. on my couch with ice cream

Out-of-town destination: St. George Island, Florida

My motto for life: Always advocate for others

Hidden talent: Making beaded jewelry