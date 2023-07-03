My Favorite Things: Laura Rentrop
Owner, The Foyer
Guilty pleasure: Twix and a Diet Coke
Place for lunch: Heather V’s Café
TV show: Outlander. I mean, Jamie Fraser. Do I need to say more?
Way to spend $20: Shopping local, of course!
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Fall and football in Death Valley. You can’t top this one!
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Cup of coffee and a 6:15 Regymen Fitness Ascension class
Childhood memory: Yearly summer family vacations to Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia
Song on my playlist: “Granted” by Josh Groban
Item in my wardrobe: That reminds me, I need new clothes!
Concert I ever attended: Garth Brooks in LSU Tiger Stadium
Way to unwind: Just being outside in nature
Book: Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Joe Dispenza and The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle
Perfume: Nectarine & Honey by Jo Malone
App on my smartphone: Yuka. It scans the barcodes on food and cosmetics and tells you how bad/good they are and why.
Excuse to indulge: Diet starts Monday
Most treasured possession: My sweet, loving American bulldog-boxer mix, Charlie
Idea of perfect happiness: Being satisfied with my perfectly imperfect self—and maybe a house on a golf course overlooking an ocean or lake
My motto for life: Celebrate being alive!
Out-of-town destination: Rooftop bar hopping in New Orleans
Hidden talent: If I told you, it wouldn’t be hidden now would it?