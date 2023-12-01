My Favorite Things: Kellie Barton | By inRegister Staff -

Chief Talent Officer, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

Guilty Pleasure: McDonald’s small Coke. The first sip is the best.

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Coffee, social media and quiet time.

Way to spend $20: Mango sorbet with yogurt chips from Yogurtland

Class in high school: American history

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: DiGiulio Brothers with Nannette Mayhall’s red velvet cake

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Black coffee

Song on my playlist: Anything Lauren Daigle

Item in my wardrobe: I’m a pajama snob.

Way to unwind: Walk with our dog Lily

Time of year: Summer on a boat

TV show: Lessons in Chemistry

Book: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. It’s lengthy and deep. Beware!

Perfume: Miss Dior Rose N’Roses

Item in my makeup bag: Chanel “Boy” lipstick

Place to have a shopping spree: My girls seem to think Zara is the place for a spree.

Excuse to indulge: Do you really need an excuse?

Most treasured possession: My wedding ring

Idea of perfect happiness: For my kids to be happy and healthy

Talent I wish I had: Dance. I still do it, but it’s to my own beat!

Out-of-town destination: BVI or Italy

My motto for life: All you need is love.