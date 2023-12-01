My Favorite Things: Kellie Barton
Chief Talent Officer, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System
Guilty Pleasure: McDonald’s small Coke. The first sip is the best.
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Coffee, social media and quiet time.
Way to spend $20: Mango sorbet with yogurt chips from Yogurtland
Class in high school: American history
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: DiGiulio Brothers with Nannette Mayhall’s red velvet cake
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Black coffee
Song on my playlist: Anything Lauren Daigle
Item in my wardrobe: I’m a pajama snob.
Way to unwind: Walk with our dog Lily
Time of year: Summer on a boat
TV show: Lessons in Chemistry
Book: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. It’s lengthy and deep. Beware!
Perfume: Miss Dior Rose N’Roses
Item in my makeup bag: Chanel “Boy” lipstick
Place to have a shopping spree: My girls seem to think Zara is the place for a spree.
Excuse to indulge: Do you really need an excuse?
Most treasured possession: My wedding ring
Idea of perfect happiness: For my kids to be happy and healthy
Talent I wish I had: Dance. I still do it, but it’s to my own beat!
Out-of-town destination: BVI or Italy
My motto for life: All you need is love.