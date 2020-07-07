MarketWatch: The Willows at Bayou Fountain, sponsored by Alvarez Construction

The Willows at Bayou Fountain, Baton Rouge

The Willows at Bayou Fountain is a single-family residential community off Burbank Drive and Siegen Lane featuring 161 homes in a central lake setting, boasting architectural reclaimed brick finishes, sidewalks, curb and gutter, and neighborhood green spaces.

There are 20 models to choose from with many upgrades available including outdoor California living rooms. Homes range in size from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet living area, featuring oversized ceramic tiles, hardwood flooring, GE smart appliances, crown molding, custom cabinetry, granite slab kitchen and bath counters and jetted tub in master bath. The price of the homes start in the $290,000’s.

All homes include a WiFi enabled SmartHome management hub with wireless security system and exterior security camera. Six months of alarm monitoring is included. Homes include a WiFi enabled garage door, wireless smoke/heat combination detector and WiFi enabled thermostat with moisture controls and advanced filtration system. Visit the Build Smart area on our website to find additional smart home information.

Homes in Willows at Bayou Fountain qualify for 100% financing through USDA Rural Development. Receive $5,000 in closing costs when using preferred lenders and title companies. (Restrictions Apply).

Hello Summer! Buyers receive two-inch mini blinds for all windows and a side-by-side GE refrigerator with a signed contract on a completed home during the month of July and close within 30 days.

.

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.

RE/MAX TOTAL

Carlos Alvarez, Owner/Broker

536 Warbler Crossing

Baton Rouge, LA

[225] 296-7811

AlvarezConstruction.com

[email protected]

Seller is LA Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Each Office Independently Owned & Operated.