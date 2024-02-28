We’re painting 2024 in the Pantone Color of the Year | By Lilly Chastain -

White walls have their time and place. But, this year, we’re focused on mixing it up.

We love a modern moment, but nothing beats a space that gives you a comfortable and cozy feeling. With Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year being “Peach Fuzz,” this is the time to add warmth to your walls and see neutrals in a new way.

“Today’s world is so chaotic and can be a little scary, so I think this soft peach was chosen as the Color of the Year because everyone is looking for comfort. Especially in their homes,” says Anne Underwood of Underwood Designs. “Peach is a nurturing and calming color that can be a welcome place to come home after a long, stressful day.”

Peach is a favorite among interior designers for its elegant yet comfortable appeal, making it a versatile option for various rooms. Peach Fuzz is the perfect shade for a dining room wall because it creates the ideal ambiance for a softly lit dinner, Underwood says. She also blends the light peach hue with a combination of other colors in her sunroom for a touch of relaxing coziness.

“Peach Fuzz is easy to mix with other colors because it can act as a neutral, allowing other bolder colors in the room to take center stage,” she says. “I especially love greens and purples mixed with peach. It’s such a fresh combination.”

We’re listening to the experts on this one. It’s time to ditch the fear of color. How will you revamp your living spaces with Pantone’s color of the year, Peach Fuzz? Here are a few ideas to spark your inspiration.