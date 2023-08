We’re adding these bold home items to our carts | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Lately, we’re loving items with that extra “oomph.” The bolder they are, the better. After searching through local shops, we’ve chosen six of our favorite items that add something extra to a room. There’s an item for every kind of bold personality, from a red velvet antique chaise lounge at Circa 1857 to Stephen Wilson’s luxury art, which is now being carried at the Red Onion. Shop the items below by clicking on the glowing dots.