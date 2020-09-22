Warm up your home decor for autumn with natural fabrics

Natural elements have the ability to breathe life into a home. Materials like cotton and wool can allow a space to feel more inviting and comfortable. But how to best utilize these elements can be a challenge for some. That’s why we spoke with designer Cherith Craft of CRAFT Interiors to discover how she goes about incorporating these elements into her designs.

As we enter fall, wool becomes a sought-after material used to create a sense of coziness in the home. “Wool rugs wear well in a high-traffic home because they are relatively easy to clean and they also provide a sense of coziness to a space,” says Craft. “Living rooms and foyers are great spots to put these sturdy rugs.”

In an upcoming project, Craft and her team are designing a space that will feature a wool tapestry with hand-dyed strands. According to Craft, using various natural textures like wool provides a great opportunity to showcase creativity while still maintaining a balance in the home.

Another natural fabric, cotton, is a common element found in the home that can serve a multitude of purposes. Whether in bedding, blankets or even art, cotton is a versatile fabric that has the ability to soften up a space.

After adding a few natural fabrics, Craft advises taking your design up a notch with the ultimate natural accent: live plants. “Even if you don’t have a green thumb, there are plenty of plants that don’t require much work at all and do well in our LA homes,” she says. “Try the ZZ plant, monstera or snake plant for low-maintenance ones.”

For more on CRAFT Interiors, visit brandoncraft.com.