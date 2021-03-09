These customized eggs are just what the Easter Bunny ordered

The tradition of decorating eggs for Easter is believed to date back to the 13th century, when medieval Christians took to decorating simple chicken eggs in the same way we do today. But modern times call for modern updates, which means that our holiday eggs don’t have to end with their inevitable spoil—if they’re made of something a bit more elegant, that is.

These handpainted and customizable ceramic Easter eggs by Laura W. Taylor make for precious decor for the springtime, down to the painted Easter bunny inspired by classic blue and white Chinoiserie.

Check out these eggs and the rest of Taylor’s Easter 2021 collection here.