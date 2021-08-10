Take a tour of an artist’s lavender ‘femme den’

When designer Rachel Cannon of Rachel Cannon Limited set out to design this art-studio-turned-quiet-space for her painterly client, a series of descriptors sprung to mind. Was it a lady lounge? A she-shed? A ma’am cave? Call it what you will, the soft and feminine details of the room certainly set it apart from its masculine man-cave counterpart in ways both pretty and practical.

“That easel isn’t just decorative—it’s where the client physically works and paints,” says Cannon. “It was important that the room really speak to her in that regard.”

Scroll over the photo below for Cannon’s breakdown of the little details that pull it all together: