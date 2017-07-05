Steal the scene: Let this sink in

German-based Villeroy & Boch has been creating elegant bathroom fixtures for more than a century. But as local designer Arianne Bellizaire proves, its latest pieces are anything but stodgy. Bellizaire recently took the top prize in a V & B challenge to design a powder room around its blue-hued Artis oval washbasin. “The most challenging part of this project was figuring out how to use color in a way that was sophisticated and smart without making the room too garish or over the top,” she says. Bellizaire documented each step of the design process on her blog, inspiredtostyle.com. For her efforts, she earned a trip to the company’s overseas headquarters and production facilities to glean new inspiration for upcoming design projects.

