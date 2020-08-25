Celeb style: Jen and Brad’s newlywed mansion

While their marriage only lasted five years, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have long been the poster children of the Hollywood love story. Whether for their looks or their iconic roles, the pair’s romance has lived on in the hearts of fans for years. For this reason, it was instant news when the two were spotted hugging at this year’s SAG Awards. The two newly single stars had everyone buzzing about a possible romantic reunion. And while that hasn’t happened, Pitt and Aniston are back in headlines this week as they team up with a host of other stars for a fundraising virtual table read of the 1982 hit film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.



However, while we’ll definitely be tuning in to that live stream, another past project of Pitt and Aniston caught our eye this week. The Beverly Hills mansion they renovated together until their separation in 2005 has just sold for $32.5 million–more than double Pitt and Aniston’s purchase price.

Built for Oscar-winning actor Frederic March in 1934, the 11,173-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 13-bath home sits on more than an acre in one of the most desirable zip codes in the country. However, according to interior designer Carrie Griffin of Carrie Griffin Design, you don’t have to call 90210 home to harness this home’s modern-meets-classic style.

“The home has a traditional type of style much like homes here in south Louisiana,” explains Griffin. “With a little daylight and paint, we can bring home the feeling of southern California.”

Hover over or click on the elements in the image below to learn from local designer Carrie Griffin what makes Jen and Brad’s living space wow-worthy. And scroll down to see all of this eye-catching mansion’s details.

