Spotted: Spring plants from Red Onion

We’ll be the first to admit it: keeping plants alive is hard! Whether we give our green companions too much water or too little, ample sun or shady seclusion, their fate seems to hang in a precarious balance we can never quite even out. Enter: hardy spring plants like this pre-potted Rex Begonia from the Red Onion. For around $20, these multicolored leaves will help you look like a pro, and with minimal work. The pretty-in-pink plant only needs to be watered once every 7 to 10 days. Just place it in bright and direct light and the work is done!

