Spotted: A vintage children’s bed from Rusty Rooster

Precious, pink and vintage. This week’s “Spotted” item is this charming provincial bed from The Rusty Rooster, a sweet touch in a classic style. It’s a full-size bed, too, so it’ll work from childhood well into the future.

If your little girl declares she’s “done with pink” in a few years, it could be transformed with a new coat of paint. This bed is available $195 from The Rusty Rooster in Denham Springs.