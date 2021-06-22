Spotted: Tiger eye whiskey glasses from Mosaic Garden

Enthusiasts attest that each of the various whisky glass styles presents its own unique drinking experience. Therefore, choosing the correct shape is crucial to get the best out of your bourbon. Meanwhile, our philosophy here at inRegister is: if the glass looks cool, your drink has to taste great. And the Tiger eye whiskey glasses from Mosaic Garden are pretty much as cool as it gets.

Thanks to artist Maria Boudreaux of Fleur Me Designs, the otherwise ordinary lowball glasses are now worthy of a true Tiger fan. The hand-painted tiger eye makes these glasses perfect for serving up game-day cocktails, as well as serving looks on your bar cart year-round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MosaicGarden (@mosaicgarden)

For whiskey enthusiasts, Tiger fans and everyone in between, these glasses are definitely a geaux.