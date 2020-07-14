Spotted: Stemmed bud vases from Red Onion

One Direction said it best when they professed their love for “all these little things” back in 2012. Sometimes it’s the smallest things that bring the greatest joy. And while we aren’t talking about puppies or babies, we love this option because it requires much less responsibility. Red Onion’s stemmed seafoam green bud vases are the little accessories that we believe have the potential for a big impact.

Whether using them for propagating or just picking blooms from the backyard, the pastel hue adds a touch of whimsy, while the multiple sizes makes them ideal for grouping together to create a larger centerpiece. We’re picking one up in every size to create a dining table centerpiece ideal for our next takeout date night. The vases range in price from $62 to $68 and can be purchased at either of Red Onion’s locations.

What is your favorite way to display buds? Let us know in the comments below.