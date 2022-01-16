Spotted: Pen + Pillar recipe books from The Hope Shop

Popular on New Year’s resolutions list is the decision to make a lifestyle change in 2022, usually in the realm of keeping fit or eating healthier meals. But beyond finding that old text from Grandma about a famous family dish or searching through your Pinterest board for that taco recipe you think you forgot to save, the option to go analog often remains a preferable—and practical—method of organization. If that method means a cute Pen + Pillar recipe book, well, even better.

The three selections from The Hope Shop can be purchased in store or online for $25 each. To see more details or more sustainably made items from the Government Street store, visit handsproducinghope.org.