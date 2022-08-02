Spotted: Colorful new drinkware collection at The Foyer

Calling all coffee lovers and hot drink enthusiasts! If you’re someone who doesn’t feel like yourself until you’ve had your daily cup of joe, then this bright new drinkware collection at The Foyer might be yet another reason to look forward to your morning pick-me-up. You can choose between mugs in a lush pastel green and sky blue, or, if you prefer your coffee on the go, the blushing pink thermos. This collection inspired by the color experts at Pantone is poised to brighten up your kitchen—or at least make for cute conversation pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Foyer (@thefoyerbr)

For more information on availability, contact The Foyer through its website or send a message on Instagram @thefoyerbr.