There’s just no Christmas without stockings hung by the chimney with care, which is why these needlepoint stockings from Sanctuary Home & Gifts caught our eye. Whether used as last-minute d├ęcor before family arrives or filled with goodies for little ones, the fine details and classic holiday motifs already have us excited to wake up on December 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanctuary Home & Gifts (@sanctuaryhg)

For more information, follow the store @sanctuaryhg.