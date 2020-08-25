Spotted: Match cloches from Merci Beaucoup

Small touches are what make a home feel special. From knickknacks to framed photos, it’s the little things that really add personality to a space. A trick of the design trade: elevated versions of household essentials make it seem like you really have your stuff together. This week, our spotted item are these hand-blown match cloches from Merci Beaucoup.

Pair these with a candle and you have yourself the perfect housewarming gift. Or treat yourself to one for your powder room. The cute, colorful cloche is certainly kinder on the eye than your old matchbox. Pick one up from Merci Beaucoup for $31.