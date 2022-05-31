Spotted: Pillows and more featuring the work of local artists

As the shop’s name would suggest, décor at The Foyer is curated with first impressions in mind, welcoming guests—or even just you, after a long day at work—into a home swathed in style. These textiles take hospitality even further, showcasing artists that represent not just a humble home, but the creativity at work throughout our home state, whether on plush pillows or portable tote bags.

We have our eyes on these floral watercolor motifs from Francelle Theriot, as well as some whimsical figures by Michael Harris. For more information on artists and availability, message The Foyer on Instagram @thefoyerbr.