Spotted: French Renaissance cabinet from Inessa Stewart’s Antiques

When discussing the great artistic movements in the history of the world, the word “Renaissance” practically dominates the conversation—and for good reason. Regardless of the era, whether in 15th-century Europe or the continued “renaissance” of later ideas in art and design, when you see the word, you can guess that something classic and elegant will follow. Such is the case with this mid-19th-century French Renaissance Cabinet from Inessa Stewart’s Antiques, a sculptor’s work of exceptional detail and cosmic symbolism that would suit a museum just as well as a sitting room.

Frankly we wouldn't be surprised if a gateway to Narnia lay somewhere behind those doors.