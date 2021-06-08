Spotted: Fig & Dove’s Chica grasscloth prints

We’re seeing some new faces around town. Three unique chicks are making their debut in Windy O’Connor’s signature “Chica” collection—a series of grasscloth prints that utilizes vibrant colors and abstract faces to showcase the beauty in those around us. The newest additions, the Penny for your Thoughts Chica, Tropicana Chica and Be Hippie Chica, will join the carnival-inspired Mardi Gras Chica at Fig & Dove. Whether on your walls or any display table, these mini prints are sure bring some extra joy to your space.

Each “Chica” is printed on grasscloth and available individually or with an 8×8 acrylic frame. Find more information on pricing at Fig & Dove’s website.