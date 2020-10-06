Spotted: Ethan Allen’s autumnal accents
Here in Louisiana, “autumnal” doesn’t necessarily have to mean pumpkin spice everything, fireplace logs and quadruple-wicked candles. In our slow transition to the cooler days of winter, sometimes we’re just looking for a new color, a new texture—something to signal change without a sense of smothering. This is where these accent pieces we spotted at Ethan Allen come in handy:
Maybe it’s as simple as a wicker lantern ($95), for example, or an heirloom-worthy golden trinket for a bedside or coffee table ($250).
On the other hand, perhaps a trusty neutral throw blanket ($170) or a softly textured pillow ($130) will be enough to set the cozy mood. No matter the space or the preference, it’s all about whether you’re looking for a little or a lot—or somewhere in between.
All of these items can be found at Ethan Allen’s Baton Rouge location. Click here for hours and more information.
