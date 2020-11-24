Spotted: Elf on the Shelf boxes from The Keeping Room

The fun, mischievous Elf on a Shelf has been a part of many families’ holiday traditions for more than a decade now. This year, The Keeping Room created a fun twist on the little red rascal that will ease the pressure of planning activities all season long. Introducing: Elf on the Shelf boxes.

“This year has been absolutely crazy for everyone, so we just felt like this was something that was going to be easy and help out parents,” says Katie Roberts of The Keeping Room. “One less worry for them.”

Each box contains five days of fun activities involving your elf—from letter writing to ornament painting—and are available for preorder all at once or on a weekly basis through the month of December. Each week, the cut off for ordering is the Wednesday before pick up on the following Monday. This week, the last day to order is November 25 and pick up will be November 30.

For more information or to order, call The Keeping Room at 225-926-2500.