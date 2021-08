It’s not every day that you find a piece of furniture equally as functional as it is elegant. That’s why this week we have our sights set on this 11-drawer dresser from Mint. Whether placed in a bedroom and filled with clothes or set in a dining room to function as a buffet, this practical piece ensures that a shortage of space will never be an issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINT Home, Art & Style (@shopallthingsmint)

Contact Mint via Instagram or call the store at (225) 663-6468 to find out more.