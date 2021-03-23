Spotted: A rustic coffee table from The Rusty Rooster

While kicking off your shoes and relaxing your feet on a sturdy coffee table is a simple pleasure in life, this humble piece of furniture isn’t simply a rest stop for your tootsies. A coffee table makes a statement about your style—and if the casual country vibe of Chip and Jo is what you’re after, this rustic coffee table from The Rusty Rooster will fill the bill. Turned legs, a worn natural finish, and iron strap accents all add up to a piece that’s full of charm but not too precious to prop up on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rusty Rooster (@rustyroostervintage)

Find The Rusty Rooster in the Denham Springs Antique Village.