Spotted: Caladium wall art from Studio C

Every room needs a little something to bring the “wow” factor. Add some life to your walls with this week’s “spotted” item, Studio C’s micro glass tile caladium. With vibrant hues of pinks and greens, this piece will remind you of sweet summertime on even the dreariest of days. It’s just the extra brightness we all need.

Hang this stunner in any room of your home, and it’s sure to be a conversation starter. We especially like the idea of displaying it in a powder room, thus adding a little unexpected touch to an often forgotten but frequently used space. For pricing information, contact Studio C at 225-923-8199 or visit them inside The Foyer at 3655 Perkins Rd.