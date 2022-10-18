Spotted: A bold blue velvet bed from Patti Dupree Furniture and Interiors

We all need a little luxury in our lives, especially in our coziest spaces: namely, our bedrooms. This gold and blue velvet bed from Patti DuPree Furniture and Interiors features a deep navy textured headboard and intricate metallic finishes. Pair it with lighter bedding to highlight the frame as an accent piece, or go all in on the rich velvet tones. Either way, you’ll sleep like royalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patti DuPree Interiors (@pattidupree)

For more info, DM @pattidupree or visit pattidupree.com.