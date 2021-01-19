Spotted: Antique mirrors from Fireside Antiques

While a single antique mirror may be a minuscule number compared to the 357 that hang in the Palace of Versailles, an antique French giltwood mirror from Fireside Antiques seems reminiscent of the Hall of Mirrors once displayed in the royal home. Fireside Antiques’ notable collection of antique mirrors–ranging in styles from Louis XV to Neoclassical to Art Deco–make for an attractive way to project light in the home while serving as a lavish symbol of antiquity.

