Spotted: Antique home décor items from local shops | By Ryn Lakvold -

Antique shopping is not for everyone, but those who love the thrill of the hunt can easily spend hours in stores admiring every unique piece. To save you some time, we picked out six antique items from shops around town that keep caught our eye. A few Easter eggs, if you will. Happy hunting!

Scroll over the image below for more details on each item.



Click here to view the accessible version of this interactive content