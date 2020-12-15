Spotted: Angel ornaments from Custom Linens

When it comes to decorating Christmas trees, everyone has their own unique way of choosing ornaments. Some prefer the sentimental handmade crafts from grade-school past, while others go for a variety of lights and colorful bulbs, but nothing brings a reminder of the reason for the season quite like an angel. Simple yet elegant, these angelic ornaments from Custom Linens help turn a basic branch into a heavenly haven.

Custom Linens can also deliver during these prolonged days of social distancing, so even if you’ve already decorated your own tree, there’s always the opportunity of a last-minute housewarming gift for a sparkle-loving friend. For pricing and more information, visit the Custom Linens website here.